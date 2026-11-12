Cristiano Ronaldo launches TV career with Dave and Damian Lewis starring in new series

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to launch his TV career with his first show, Day 1s, in its early stages.

The show comes from UR Marv Studios, which Ronaldo runs with Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn who has also helped make several huge productions such as the Kingsman film series, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, Layer Cake and many more.

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The show centres on a fictional UK football agent named Stanley Dalton, played by Damian Lewis. This story comes from Darren Dein, a real-life agent who represents Thierry Henry and is also an executive producer.

Filming is taking place in London, at Brentford's stadium in what is a realistic backdrop for the show, which is currently being filmed.

Ronaldo announced on Instagram that production had started this week: "Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!" he stated alongside picture of Dave, Lewis, himself and Vaughn.

Reports state no streaming has been selected for the show, but a bidding war will begin once it is completed due to the high profile connections helping put it together.

Having recently retired from Portugal duty, Ronaldo is clearly busy outside of his duties with Al-Nassr. At 41 years old, the legendary forward will be thinking of full retirement from football as he looks towards stepping into the entertainment industry.