Xabi Alonso reveals delight at how Chelsea adapted to secure Everton win

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.Profimedia

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League as Pedro Neto's second-half double sealed a 2-0 victory away at Everton.

The Blues were forced to dig deep to claim their first-ever win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a clash which including seven bookings and several controversial moments.

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Neto's goals secured all three points for Xabi Alonso - as the Spanish coach confirmed Emiliano Martinez has been sent to hospital for precautionary tests after a collision with Jarrad Branthwaite - which caused a 10 minute stoppage.

"I'm very pleased to get this win and a clean sheet.

"I felt we were very solid and professional. This is what you need to show to win these type of games.

"We need to feel we can changes things a little and play this way when needed. Overall, it's very positive."

Up next for Chelsea is a London derby with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on October 24th. 

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