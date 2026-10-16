Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has dismissed talk that his job could already be on the line.

The 43-year-old was brought in over the summer to replace the much-loved Marco Silva, who, in turn, joined Portuguese giants Benfica.

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Arbeloa hasn’t quite had the desired effect at Craven Cottage, with Fulham sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table, earning two points from their six games.

Last weekend was particularly damaging. Fulham went 1-0 up against newly promoted Ipswich only to end up losing thanks to two goals in the final few minutes of the game.

As a result, rumours are starting the circulate that Arbeloa’s job is in serious danger.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their Premier League clash with Hull on Saturday (October 17), Arbeloa dismissed those rumours.

Arbeloa said it had "been a normal week" for him.

"It is not about me, it is about the club, the players and the supporters," he added.

"It is not about my future. Like I said before, it is about the club and my players.

"They are looking for the reward and looking for a game where they can get a win for the supporters, they deserve it because of their support.

"It is important for all of us."