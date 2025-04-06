Ruben Amorim 'in a rush' to see Man United return to the top

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted he's 'in a rush' to see his side return to the top but remains realistic about the situation.

Man United held Man City to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in the final Manchester derby of the season on Sunday.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Amorim, 40, admitted he knows the club need to get back to the top but is "not crazy" and recognises the reality of their position.

Amorim told Sky Sports: "We have so many aspects to improve. Everywhere. Build-up, transition, decisions in the final third.

“Every player can improve, they are here because they showed something at other clubs. They have the quality, we are still a team that plays on transition, we need to spend more time in the final third to have more opportunities.

"I'm not naive or crazy, I can see the moment we are in, I can look at the opponents and understand there is a big gap, but as a leader I cannot say we are going to take all of the time to close the gap.

“Even if we bring in more players we have to hurry and show urgency to do better because we don't have much time at a club like this. We are in a rush."