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Roma make THIRD bid for sought after West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville

Roma make THIRD bid for sought after West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville
Roma make THIRD bid for sought after West Ham winger Crysencio SummervilleREUTERS

Roma reportedly continue to push for the signing of highly sought after Wes Ham winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 24-year-old was a rare bright spark for West Ham last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 34 games as his side were ultimately relegated.

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Several Premier League sides, including Tottenham and Aston Villa, are said to be interested in bringing Summerville back to the English top flight.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Roma are the club pushing hardest to sign him and have just made their THIRD bid.

It’s understood that the bid of €47m plus add-ons has been received by West Ham with the club set to make a decision.

Roma are clearly looking to sign a left winger this summer and have also been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho.

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Premier LeagueCrysencio SummervilleWest HamSerie AAS RomaFootball transfers