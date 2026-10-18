Bournemouth bag first league win of season as 10-man Sunderland stutter again

Bournemouth won their first Premier League game this season at the seventh attempt (D3, L3) after beating 10-man Sunderland 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Determined to avoid their first set of successive top-flight home defeats since April 2025, the Cherries got off to the perfect start inside just six minutes when a mix-up involving Kevin Danso in the Sunderland box led to Evanilson crossing for Marcus Tavernier, who headed in for an early lead.

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Overall, Danso was heavily involved in the game’s early stages – but not for the right reasons, as he saw red when he brought down Evanilson as last man on the edge of the box.

Bournemouth could not immediately capitalise, as Robin Roefs twice denied Rayan from range while Adam Smith also struck over in a good position.

However, Sunderland were their own worst enemies again in the second half, as Omar Alderete played a blind backpass straight into Evanilson’s path, and he coolly rounded Roefs before tapping in Bournemouth’s second.

With the points seemingly destined to go to the Cherries, the Black Cats had their goalkeeper to thank for keeping the score down after the hour mark, as he denied Tavernier his brace from point-blank range.

Match stats Flashscore

Evanilson even tried an outrageous scorpion kick and was not far from scoring with it, as the ball flew just past the post.

Bournemouth started to take their foot off the gas though and allowed Sunderland to have a few set-pieces, but the visitors failed to capitalise from them as Enzo Le Fee and Trai Hume missed the target.

Momentum Flashscore

Just like in Europe in midweek, it was an easy afternoon in the end for the hosts, who win just their second home head-to-head in seven competitive meetings (D1, L4) and leapfrog Sunderland out of the relegation zone.

The Black Cats also won in the Europa League, but are now just one place above the bottom of the Premier League table themselves, having suffered a fourth successive league defeat.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Evanilson (Bournemouth)