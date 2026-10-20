Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Mourinho sends brutal message to Alexander-Arnold as he is benched and forgotten again

Manzambi snubs Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern interest

Flick plots emergency defensive solution for PSG showdown

Chelsea's Penders poised to seize chance after Martinez injury

Most read on Flashscore News

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine for leaving Portugal camp

French world champion ends Antonsen's dream of world No. 1 spot in Denmark Open final

Premier League Player of the Week: Bournemouth's Evanilson stuns Sunderland

Bournemouth's Evanilson against Sunderland
Bournemouth's Evanilson against SunderlandMarek Kratochvil / RYAN PIERSE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Evanilson caused havoc in Bournemouth's 2-0 win over 10-man Sunderland, earning him Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week.

Evanilson, who recorded a 9.4 Flashscore player rating, tallied a goal and an assist in the encounter as the Cherries notched their first win of the campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazilian also drew a last-man foul in the first half, which saw Sunderland defender Kevin Danso given his marching orders with a straight red card.

Evanilson vs Sunderland
Evanilson vs SunderlandFlashscore

Evanilson unselfishly crossed for James Tavernier to open the scoring, before pouncing on Danso's indecisiveness and getting the Austrian sent off.

He got on the scoresheet after latching onto a short back pass and shimmying his way around the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net.

Evanilson ended the game with 11 touches in the Sunderland box, one big chance created and nine duels won.

Bournemouth are next in European action when they host Italian giants AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday, before a Premier League visit to Manchester United on Sunday.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueBournemouthEvanilsonSunderland

Related Articles

Sunderland boss Le Bris provides Brobbey fitness update

The Verdict: Hackett on weekend's VAR calls & why Cole Palmer should 'keep his mouth shut'

'Maybe we became arrogant' - Mukiele gives honest assessment on Sunderland struggles