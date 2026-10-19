Chelsea's Penders poised to seize chance after Martinez injury

Mike Penders has a chance to establish himself at Chelsea

Mike Penders has a major opportunity to strengthen his claim to a long-term role at Chelsea after Emi Martinez suffered a fractured jaw.

Penders made his debut as he replaced Martinez during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton, helping secure the club's first clean sheet in nine months.

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It was an encouraging start at a time when Chelsea's defensive record has come under scrutiny, and the 21-year-old could now be handed a more sustained opportunity to impress.

The young goalkeeper will now be expected to feature in a defining run of fixtures.

Chelsea made a significant show of faith in Penders this season by keeping him as their back-up goalkeeper rather than sending him out on loan again. He spent last season with Strasbourg, gaining valuable experience, but the club wanted him to see a clear pathway into their first team.

Sources say there was considerable interest in Penders before the season and that further approaches could arrive in January. However, Chelsea believe in his potential and want to give him the opportunity to establish himself in their senior squad.

Martinez will be missing for the next few weeks, following surgery on his jaw, and the timing is significant.

Chelsea face Tottenham in a London derby at the weekend, followed by an away Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool and a Premier League home game against Manchester United.

Those matches represent some of the highest-profile tests of the season, offering Penders the chance to show he can handle the demands of regular first-team football.

Performing well across that run would elevate his standing at Stamford Bridge and strengthen the case for keeping him at the club rather than considering another loan.

There is considerable hope internally that Penders will repay the confidence shown in him.

His opportunity also creates a potential selection dilemma for Xabi Alonso when Martinez returns, particularly if the young Belgian demonstrates that he can deliver consistently at the highest level.

For now, Penders must focus on making the most of his chance.