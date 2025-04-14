Pereira welcomes fourth consecutive Wolves win: But I want more

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was left pleased with his players after their 4-2 win against Tottenham.

It marked a fourth consecutive win in the Premier League for Wolves, leaving Pereira delighted.

He said, “I can say that I'm very happy. Very happy with the team, the personality, the commitment, the organisation and the confidence to play.

“We faced a strong team, but I think, in my opinion, we deserve the result.

“I believe that as manager, it’s a little bit like you share your personality with the players. You transmit your personality to the players.

“I'm a very ambitious guy. I'm very existent with myself. I'm never happy with my work and I want more and more. This is the image that I asked the players to send to the supporters and to everyone. We have a team that we can reach other targets.

"We cannot predict what will happen. But I felt my team in the first half was difficult because they came to press and the space every time was on the back of defensive line, and we took a bit of time to understand where we can and where we cannot manage with this space.

“But we start to find the space in the second half and I think we played better with the ball, and we created chances to score.”

On Matheus Cunha scoring on his return to the XI, Pereira added: “We are together. We are committed. Of course, I understand the supporters, but we are a family and the supporters, they are our family.

“Cunha is our family, he is a member of our family, and together, we can be stronger and stronger.”