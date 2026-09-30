Nottingham Forest’s Zyan Blake Joins Truro on loan

Truro City have completed the loan signing of Nottingham Forest forward Zyan Blake until January 1.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Reds but was included in their squad for last season’s UEFA Europa League clash with FC Porto.

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Blake will be available for Saturday’s FA Cup third qualifying round tie against Cirencester Town.

His arrival follows Dominic Johnson-Fisher’s departure from Truro to join National League side Worthing last week.

"Zyan has a lot of ability and can go past a player," manager John Askey told the club website.

"He is quick, has a good shot on him, and has scored goals at youth and under-21 level.

"He can be a good impact player for us and if he does well, he will be looking to start games.

"This signing shows we are moving forward because if a club like Nottingham Forest allows players to come to us, it's because they know the lad is going to get treated properly."