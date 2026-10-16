Arbeloa handed tight deadline to save Fulham job

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Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.Profimedia

Fulham head into this weekend's crunch Premier League clash with Hull City aiming for a first top-flight win of the season.

Alvaro Arbeloa has endured a nightmare start to life at Craven Cottage after replacing Marco Silva over the summer.

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Two EFL Cup victories have provided some positivity, but just two Premier League points on the board places them rock bottom, behind fellow winless side Bournemouth and Tottenham.

Reports from The Telegraph, claim the Real Madrid's former interim boss is struggling to convince his players over a switch to a more expansive playing style from the solidity of Silva.

The ex-Spain international has played down the pressure on his position and confirmed no direct talks have taken place with the club over his future - but the Hull game and an October 24th trip to Coventry City could decide his fate before the end of the month.

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