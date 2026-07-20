Morgan Rogers has reportedly put pen to paper on his Chelsea deal ahead of his record breaking £117 million move from Aston Villa.

It had been widely expected that should the 24-year-old leave Aston Villa this summer, Arsenal were the most likely destination.

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Chelsea, a club that have had a long-standing interest in Rogers, decided to swoop in and secure his services for a massive £117 million, £1m more than Man City paid for Elliot Anderson.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Rogers has completed his medical and has signed on the dotted line with the move set to be announced imminently.

Rogers has signed a six year deal at Stamford Bridge with the club having an option to extend for a further 12 months.