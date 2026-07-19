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Marco Rose excited to grow in coaching role at Bournemouth

Marco Rose excited to grow in coaching role at Bournemouth
Marco Rose excited to grow in coaching role at BournemouthČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Marco Rose says he is excited by the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally after taking charge of AFC Bournemouth.

Officially unveiled on Friday, the German succeeds Andoni Iraola and begins his first managerial role in English football. 

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The 48-year-old now faces the challenge of leading the Cherries in both the Premier League and European competition as he embarks on a new chapter in his coaching career.

“If you leave your comfort zone, go abroad, meet new people, experience a new culture and speak a new language, you are just going to grow as a person,” said Rose.

“I’m very excited and I’m convinced I’ve made the right decision.

“I’ve settled in very well because the people here have made it quite easy for us, not just for me, but for my whole staff.

“Everything has been done really quickly and that helps going into the important part of my job. Everyone supports me and everyone is nice to me so I really appreciate it.

“I can’t wait for our first home game so I can meet our supporters. I’ve heard they are very knowledgeable and really get behind the team, both home and away.

“As always with new people coming in, it’s important to get to know one another as quickly as possible and I can’t wait to meet them.”

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Premier LeagueMarco RoseAndoni IraolaBournemouth

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