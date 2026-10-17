Manchester City forward Phil Foden reacted to finally scoring in their 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich on Saturday (October 17).

Enzo Maresca’s side continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with an egdy win over newly promoted Ipswich.

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Foden, who has seriously struggled for form in recent months, was among the scorers, bagging his first goal for the club since last December.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, he said: "Definitely due one, missed quite a few big chances this season. It's been eating me alive so good to score today but most important thing is to get three points and be in a good position in the league. Massive win."

On Enzo Maresca: "He's settled in really well, the lads are buying into what he wants to do. There's a lot of things to improve still and today is a good example of that, we can do a lot better. Hopefully we can keep improving and keep getting strong.

"We have to give Ipswich a lot of respect they played a brilliant game. Good on the ball, aggressive and made it difficult. It's not always going to be pretty it's just about getting the result. and we did that today so I'm really happy."

On fans: "You can tell they are behind us and they're pushing us. Nice to play at home you can hear how loud they are and they're giving us that extra boost that we need."