Man United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has confirmed he is looking for a permanent move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Man United but has never made a competitive senior appearance for the club.

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Vitek spent last season on loan with Championship side Bristol City, impressing with 12 clean sheets and 54 goals conceded in his 41 league games.

Currently part of Michael Carrick’s pre-season squad, Videk spoke of his desire to leave the club after the 1-0 friendly defeat to Wrexham.

"I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see. We will see what is going to happen," the goalkeeper said.

"At the moment, I am still here, but we will see," he added. "I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when things are more concrete.”

When asked about whether he would prefer another loan or a permanent switch, he responded: "I am ready for both, to be fair.

“Depends what the club wants and also depends on the options. We will see."