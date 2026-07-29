Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Man City want Marseille's Geronimo Rulli as James Trafford replacement

Man City want Marseille's Geronimo Rulli as James Trafford replacement
Man City want Marseille's Geronimo Rulli as James Trafford replacementPedersen/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Man City reportedly have their eyes on Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as a replacement for the departing James Trafford.

Trafford, 23, was initially resigned from Burnley last summer as Man City’s number one, but he saw that dream shattered by the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England international is now set to join Leeds United for a reported £40 million, where he will finally be a key player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City are now stepping up their pursuit of a new back-up goalkeeper and have landed on Marseille’s Rulli.

It’s understood that the 34-year-old is keen on making the move and Marseille are aware of City’s interest.

Mentions
James TraffordGeronimo RulliManchester CityMarseillePremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers