Man City reportedly have their eyes on Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as a replacement for the departing James Trafford.

Trafford, 23, was initially resigned from Burnley last summer as Man City’s number one, but he saw that dream shattered by the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

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The England international is now set to join Leeds United for a reported £40 million, where he will finally be a key player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City are now stepping up their pursuit of a new back-up goalkeeper and have landed on Marseille’s Rulli.

It’s understood that the 34-year-old is keen on making the move and Marseille are aware of City’s interest.