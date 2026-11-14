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Man City could launch second appeal when Premier League confirm punishment

Man City manager Enzo Maresca.
Man City manager Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City will not face any sanctions over breaches of Premier League financial rules until their full appeal process has concluded.

The club's current appeal against an independent commission's ruling will be held in December, after the Premier League giants were found guilty in September of all charges relating to alleged breaches between 2009 and 2018.

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The commission stated the club had inflated its financial position by more than £900 million across a nine-year period and a further hearing will now determine next steps.

If City's appeal is unsuccessful, the earliest they are likely to face any form of punishment would be February 2027, due to the complexity of the situation.

City will know the result of their appeal before the outcome of a second legal hearing to see if the original verdict still stands. 

Possible sanctions could range from fines, points deductions and even expulsion from the top-flight, but City would also reserve the right for a second appeal - which may stretch the process on into next season.

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