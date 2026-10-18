Leeds boss Daniel Farke believes his side should have walked away with all three points after their 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United on Sunday (October 18).

The two rivals faced off at Elland Road in very different situations. Farke is set to sign a new contract after Leeds’ impressive start to the season, while Michael Carrick remains under immense pressure.

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Carrick’s side took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo in the first half, but it was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second.

The stats tell us that Leeds were the better of the two sides. Leeds ended the game with a higher xG (1.44), more shots on target (5), and more touches in the opposition box (21).

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Farke agreed with the numbers.

"We are slightly disappointed it is just a point. Overall, I felt it was not necessary to be losing at half time but it is still Manchester United," he said.

"Second half, we got the equaliser, we should have kept up the dominance, too many strikes went over the crossbar but it was overall a solid performance. We should have won the game but we move on.

"We took it as a compliment that we have done many things right over the last month if we were seen as favourites against Manchester Untiedbut we have earned this. We wanted to prove the comments right.

"We were the dominant side but we couldn't capitalise as we lacked quality in and around the box.

"It says a lot about how much respect we have earned. Overall, this is where we are at the moment and overall, it is a good place to be.

"It is still difficult in this league to win points. You have to be clinical and be very, very effective but we have to keep going."