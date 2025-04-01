Liverpool urged to make 'statement' Harry Kane signing

Former Liverpool ace Joe Cole has urged his former club to do everything they can to bring Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane back to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move back to England having spent the past two season at Bayern Munich.

Mohamed Salah’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and Liverpool have been told to make a statement signing in the summer should he leave.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole said: "Every Premier League club need Harry Kane, barring Manchester City as they’ve got Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

"If Mo Salah leaves, Liverpool will need a statement footballer, and Kane would be good there as he can score loads of goals and win trophies. And for him, it would be more acceptable to go to Liverpool from Tottenham.

"Now the real naughty ones are Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both desperate for a new striker, but that would reverberate around North London.

“Harry Kane needs to shop at the top market, so I don’t think any of the teams in the bracket below will entice him to come back to England, it’ll have to be a team that’s realistically got a shot of winning the league."