Liverpool cult hero waves goodbye as transfer is confirmed: It’s been an absolute honour

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has officially joined West Brom this summer and he has sent an emotional farewell to fans.

The centre-back has spent the past two seasons out on loan at Celtic, Cardiff City and Derby County and had just one year left on his contract before the club decided that his time was up. The versatile defender became a cult hero alongside Rhys Williams after the pair stood strong during the 2020/21 campaign after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were all struck down by season-ending injuries.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on Instagram, the England international waved goodbye to the Reds as he begins life in the Championship in a deal worth to be around £3M.

“Thank you for all the memories, love and support,” he wrote on Instagram. “This club has been a huge part of my life, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities it’s given me and the people on and off the pitch who I have been fortunate to meet along the way.

“It’s been an absolute honour to represent Liverpool and one that I will be forever proud of. Lastly, a special thank you to the fans, whose support I have felt continuously.

“I wish the club and all involved the very best of luck for the future. YNWA.”

Phillips follows Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher as the first summer transfers away from the club. Defender Jarrell Quansah is also set to depart this week, whilst Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez are also said to be leaving a side who are undergoing huge changes despite winning the Premier League title.