Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola appears to have left the door open for Cody Gakpo's potential exit.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle in their first Premier League game of the season, scoring their first goal.

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Despite seemingly having a prominent role under Iraola, Gakpo has been linked with moves to rivals Tottenham and Man City before the end of the transfer window.

When asked about whether Gakpo could leave ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Iraola said: “When the market is open you cannot guarantee anything.”

As for the possible arrival of PSG's Bradley Barcola, Iraola said: “We cannot talk about players who are not ours, but we are trying to fill that position as we don't have the numbers. I hope to have good news soon but we are not there yet.

“If we can improve in other areas then we will. We have to be patient. In four or five days we will know what we have.”