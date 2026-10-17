Leeds eye Brazil star as Marseille plan January sales

Leeds United are one of several Premier League clubs already on the hunt for January reinforcements after a strong start to the 2026/27 season.

Daniel Farke's side head into the weekend 7th in the table, but with just eight goals scored from six games played, and that could need a remedy in the winter market

Advertisement Advertisement

Marseille forward Igor Paixao has emerged as an option, with the Ligue 1 giants under major financial pressure, and Football Insider claim a bid could be tabled at the start of 2027.

Leeds have previously made offers for the 26-year-old, including a rumoured rejected bid over the summer, but the issues at Marseille has now changed their stance over a sale.

Paixao scored 12 goals in all competitions, but with a contract up until June 2030, Marseille will demand in the region of £40M to consider a sale.