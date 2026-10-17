Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Betis make Troy Parrott transfer decision as Manchester United and Tottenham circle

Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel

Man City lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Maresca faces post PSG conundrum

Liverpool lineup v Brentford: Confirmed team news as Iraola faces Isak decision

Most read on Flashscore News

Favourites Zverev and Medvedev out to spoil dreams of an all-Spanish Shanghai final

World No. 2 Antonsen says conditions at Denmark Open are 'destructive for badminton'

Real Madrid demand that LaLiga chief resign for comparing club channel to Nazi propaganda

Alcaraz to play Vienna Open after Saudi Arabia's Six Kings Slam postponement

Leeds eye Brazil star as Marseille plan January sales

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.Profimedia

Leeds United are one of several Premier League clubs already on the hunt for January reinforcements after a strong start to the 2026/27 season.

Daniel Farke's side head into the weekend 7th in the table, but with just eight goals scored from six games played, and that could need a remedy in the winter market

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marseille forward Igor Paixao has emerged as an option, with the Ligue 1 giants under major financial pressure, and Football Insider claim a bid could be tabled at the start of 2027.

Leeds have previously made offers for the 26-year-old, including a rumoured rejected bid over the summer, but the issues at Marseille has now changed their stance over a sale.

Paixao scored 12 goals in all competitions, but with a contract up until June 2030, Marseille will demand in the region of £40M to consider a sale.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueIgor PaixaoLeedsMarseilleFootball transfersLigue 1

Related Articles

Leeds United star seeks exit amid playing time concern

Everton lead four Premier League rivals in race for Ligue 1 hotshot

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest battle for ex-Liverpool star shining in France