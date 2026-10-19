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Iwobi backs Fulham to build momentum after Hull victory

Iwobi backs Fulham to build momentum after Hull victory
Iwobi backs Fulham to build momentum after Hull victoryČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mark Greenwood

Alex Iwobi believes Fulham can revive their Premier League campaign following Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hull City at Craven Cottage.

The Nigeria international scored the first-half winner to end the London club's winless start to the season.

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Iwobi admitted the victory was long overdue, insisting Fulham's performances had deserved better results.

The midfielder urged his teammates to build on the breakthrough and maintain their momentum in upcoming fixtures.

“The win was a long time coming. We have performed well even though the results spoke otherwise,” Iwobi told Fulham TV.

“The manager has asked us to keep going, and hopefully the luck will go our way. It has now started, so we just have to kick on and use this momentum for the rest of the season.”

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