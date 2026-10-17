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Iraola admits 'difficulty' in predicting Bradley and Ekitike returns

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike.
Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike.Profimedia

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has offered a mixed update over injured pair Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike.

The pair remain as long-term absentees and are yet to play for Iraola despite travelling with the squad for thee preseason tour of North America.

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Bradley hasn't featured for Liverpool since suffering a serious knee injury in the 0-0 draw at Arsenal in January, but he's back training in the gym.

Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles against PSG in April, and spent time in the USA during his recovery period, and has stepped back into light training in recent weeks.

Despite some positive signs, Iraola admitted he's unsure when either player will be ready for match action, as he awaits the medical green light.

"They are both doing very well. I think they are in a good place. 

"Conor is not far from training with the group - not like full training, but doing some things with the group.

"Hugo is a little bit behind that, but that was always the plan. He's still doing very well according to the plan.

"It’s difficult to put a timescale on them. When they've been injured for so long, it’s difficult to say, but I think Conor is not far away."

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