Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Betis make Troy Parrott transfer decision as Manchester United and Tottenham circle

Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel

Napoli boss Allegri opens up on row with star man De Bruyne

Brentford set £60M asking price on Liverpool target

Most read on Flashscore News

Favourites Zverev and Medvedev out to spoil dreams of an all-Spanish Shanghai final

Football Tracker: Barcelona and Bayern winning, Aston Villa ahead at Newcastle

Mourinho admits he would have left Real Madrid already if he were Vinicius Junior

World No. 2 Antonsen says conditions at Denmark Open are 'destructive for badminton'

'He left the stadium conscious' - Alonso delivers Martinez update after horror injury

'He left the stadium conscious' - Alonso delivers Martinez update after horror injury
'He left the stadium conscious' - Alonso delivers Martinez update after horror injuryREUTERS

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has provided an update on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following his head injury in their 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday (October 17).

The west London club secured the win and their first Premier League clean sheet since January at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, thanks to a brace from Pedro Neto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chelsea’s win was somewhat marred by the head injury Martinez picked up after clashing with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as the two went up for a cross.

Martinez was stretchered off and rushed to the hospital. Alonso has since provided an update after the worrying scenes.

"As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious; he's in the hospital doing precautionary tests. Let's see. This is all I know so far," the Spaniard explained.

Martinez was replaced by Mike Penders, who became the youngest goalkeeper to ever represent Cheslea in a Premier League fixture.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueEmiliano MartinezXabi AlonsoChelseaEverton

Related Articles

Xabi Alonso reveals delight at how Chelsea adapted to secure Everton win

Neto scores twice as Martinez injury mars Chelsea's win at Everton

Who's Missing: James out for Chelsea, Liverpool trio doubtful for Brentford clash