Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has provided an update on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following his head injury in their 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday (October 17).

The west London club secured the win and their first Premier League clean sheet since January at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, thanks to a brace from Pedro Neto.

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Chelsea’s win was somewhat marred by the head injury Martinez picked up after clashing with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as the two went up for a cross.

Martinez was stretchered off and rushed to the hospital. Alonso has since provided an update after the worrying scenes.

"As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious; he's in the hospital doing precautionary tests. Let's see. This is all I know so far," the Spaniard explained.

Martinez was replaced by Mike Penders, who became the youngest goalkeeper to ever represent Cheslea in a Premier League fixture.