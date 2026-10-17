The west London club secured the win and their first Premier League clean sheet since January at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, thanks to a brace from Pedro Neto.
Chelsea’s win was somewhat marred by the head injury Martinez picked up after clashing with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as the two went up for a cross.
Martinez was stretchered off and rushed to the hospital. Alonso has since provided an update after the worrying scenes.
"As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious; he's in the hospital doing precautionary tests. Let's see. This is all I know so far," the Spaniard explained.
Martinez was replaced by Mike Penders, who became the youngest goalkeeper to ever represent Cheslea in a Premier League fixture.