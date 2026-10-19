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Guehi on why he refuses to take the knee: Just because of what that actually signifies

Guehi on why he refuses to take the knee: Just because of what that actually signifies
Guehi on why he refuses to take the knee: Just because of what that actually signifiesAction Images via Reuters

Marc Guehi has revealed why he does not take the knee during the No Room For Racism campaign.

Taking the knee to stand up to racsim has returned as October's fixtures are being used to highlight racial equality and inclusion.

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The Premier League is keen to demonstrate unity against discrimination, amid continuing concerns about racist abuse directed at players, which is still a weekly occurance.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles refused to kneel earlier this month alongside Issa Diop and Guehi who explained that the movement must start to evolve.

Guehi said it was "great" that the Premier League's anti-racism campaign was continuing and further stated:

“Whether more can be done, more can always be done,” he said. "We have to see how we can move the campaign along.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a football issue. I think it’s a wider societal issue and football is that beacon of hope to try to get the message out. But whether more can be done, we will try, hopefully with the PFA (English soccer's players union), with the league.”

Asked on whether taking the knee had lost its meaning, Guehi said: “Maybe. I haven’t been taking the knee for a while now, to be honest. I’d always clap, just because of what that actually signifies.”

His words come five years after Wilfried Zaha described kneeling as "degrading" in 2021 before Ivan Toney said: "We are kind of being used as puppets, in my eyes; take the knee and the people at the top can rest for a while now, which is pretty silly and pretty pointless. Nothing is changing."

The October campaign continues through the Premier League fixtures ending on 25th October 2026, in what is still a movement that divides many players.

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Premier LeagueMarc GuehiIssa DiopAinsley Maitland-NilesIvan ToneyWilfried Zaha

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