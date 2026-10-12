Gary Neville has admitted that he would like to stop covering Manchester City until there is a verdict on their 115 charges.

Man City have been found guilty by an independent panel of all of their 115 charges brought upon them by the Premier League after an inquiry which has spanned years.

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The club have since appealed the decision and remain adamant of their innocence despite the evidence suggesting the owners cooked their books to the tune of nearly £1 billion.

Enzo Maresca’s side played their first game since the verdict on Sunday (October 11) against Liverpool, securing a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Neville admitted he ‘would be absolutely delighted’ if he didn’t have to cover City until the sanctions are known.

Neville said: "We were just doing the podcast then and said if you could take me off Manchester City games moving forward for the next few months until the verdicts have been heard, I would be absolutely delighted."

"At the end of the game it is quite hard because you are imagining basically if these guilty verdicts are confirmed in January or February then Manchester City are not going to be in the position they are in and there is going to be a huge cloud hanging over the whole league, which is not good for the Premier League right now and that is what I have just recognised today."