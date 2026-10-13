Fulham are reportedly set to give Alvaro Arbeloa until the next international break to save his job.

Arbeloa, 43, was named as Fulham’s replacement for Marco Silva following a chaotic few months as Real Madrid’s interim manager.

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The appointment hasn’t quite gone to plan, however, with the west London club sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their opening six games.

Fulham were beaten by Ipswich over the weekend as the newly promoted sided scored twice in the final four minutes of the game to secure a 2-1 win.

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Fulham have given Arbeloa until the next international break to turn things around.

That’s six games across all competitions, including potential relegation six-pointers against Coventry and Hull, before the break in early November.

Former Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has been linked with the job, alongside Keiran McKenna, who was a target to replace Silva in the summer.