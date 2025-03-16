Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount
Ratcliffe: I'll quit Man Utd if abuse reaches Glazer levels

Frank insists Brentford always in control for win at Bournemouth

Paul Vegas
Frank insists Brentford always in control for win at Bournemouth
Frank insists Brentford always in control for win at BournemouthAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt they were always in control for their 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Cherries had the lead through an own goal from Vitaly Janelt own goal, before the visitors stormed back through Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank later said, “It was a good first half, I was very pleased with the way we performed; we scored the own goal and Evanilson had a chance but, besides that, we were okay.

“It was an open game, where a lot of situations could happen, and we scored a great goal from a corner. We then had six top moments, where we should have got something from it.

“Second half, Bournemouth were better in the opening 10 minutes, but we grew into it and scored a great, ugly goal from a long throw!

“From then on, we were in control, we defended well, and we saw the game out. It was an even game that we edged - we haven’t done that at times this season, so I’m really happy.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBournemouthBrentford
Related Articles
Brentford defeat Bournemouth to dent the Cherries' European hopes
Iraola speaks on how Soler is adapting at Bournemouth and learning from Kerkez in training
Isak leaning towards committing to new deal with Newcastle