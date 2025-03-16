Frank insists Brentford always in control for win at Bournemouth

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt they were always in control for their 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Cherries had the lead through an own goal from Vitaly Janelt own goal, before the visitors stormed back through Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard.

Frank later said, “It was a good first half, I was very pleased with the way we performed; we scored the own goal and Evanilson had a chance but, besides that, we were okay.

“It was an open game, where a lot of situations could happen, and we scored a great goal from a corner. We then had six top moments, where we should have got something from it.

“Second half, Bournemouth were better in the opening 10 minutes, but we grew into it and scored a great, ugly goal from a long throw!

“From then on, we were in control, we defended well, and we saw the game out. It was an even game that we edged - we haven’t done that at times this season, so I’m really happy.”