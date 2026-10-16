Former Premier League captain 'open to taking Wrexham job'

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Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.Profimedia

Wrexham could opt for a change of manager in the coming weeks with Phil Parkinson under increasing pressure.

Parkinson has a strong relationship with the club's ownership - which is buying him some time at the Racecourse Ground - after securing three promotions since 2021, as part of an incredible run.

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However, after narrowly missing out on Premier League promotion last season, his start to 2026/27 has been poor with just two wins gained from 10 matches.

Former Burnley and Fulham boss Scott Parker has been linked as a possible replacement alongside ex-England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has not managed a side since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in January 2025 and he's open to a managerial return - as per TALKsport.

Wrexham's five matches up to the November international break will decide Parkinson's future as Gerrard awaits an update.

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