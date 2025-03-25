Ex-Man United director Dan Ashworth eyed for new role

Former Man United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is in talks over a possible return to football just months after being dismissed by the Premier League club.

The 54-year-old is in line to take on a position with the FA that will see him placed in charge of developing more top-level English coaches, according to The Times.

There are only two English managers currently employed by Premier League clubs, Graham Potter at West Ham, and Eddie Howe and Newcastle.

United spent the second-half of last season battling it out with Newcastle to lure Ashworth away from St James’ Park.

Ashworth lasted just five months at Man United, with his exit by ‘mutual agreement’ confirmed after their 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in December.

He had a previous role with the FA back in 2012, before leaving to become technical director at Brighton in 2018.