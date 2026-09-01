Enzo Fernandez has taken to social media to bid farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of his move to Man City.

It’s been one of the longest transfer sagas of the summer, but Man City and Chelsea finally agreed to a joint British record £125 million deal.

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Fernandez, 25, took to social media to send a lengthy message to his former fans.

“Dear Chelsea,

“I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven’t been in a good place.

“Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club.

“Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves. We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones.

“I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart.

“But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions. I’ve said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club. Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart.

“But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because I am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.

“I want to thank every single one of you: the staff, the coaching team, the medical team, the physios, and everyone who works at Cobham and throughout this great institution.

“To all my teammates over these years, thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing so many moments with me. I was truly happy here, and I wish you nothing but the very best for the future.

“Thank you for all the love and support you have given me and my family throughout these years. I will never forget it.

“This group will give you many more reasons to be happy, and I will be happy for you too. Never doubt that.

“You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best.

“Always Blue.

“Thank you, Chelsea.

“Enzo.”