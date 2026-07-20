Man United have confirmed the signing of young winger Tynan Thompson from fellow Premier League side Tottenham.

The 18-year-old England youth international scored 13 goals and contributed six assists across Under-18 to Under-21 level over last season.

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Man United have now confirmed the signing of Thompson for a fee that could be worth up to £8 million.

It’s understood that the initial fee will be £4m with a further £4m in add-ons related to the first team and there is a 15% sell-on clause.

It remains to be seen whether the winger will join up with Michael Carrick’s side for their friendly against Rosenborg in Norway on Friday (July 24).