Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed team news ahead of heated London derby

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as the Premier League returns.

Four wins, one draw and two defeats have been posted by Chelsea across their first seven Premier League games as they climbed into the top four last week, following a win over Everton.

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Only Brighton (23) and leaders Man City (19) have scored more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea (17), who will seek to knock the confidence of Tottenham, who found their first win against Coventry last weekend.

The Blues have lost just once in their last 16 Premier League London derbies at home, winning 11 and drawing four as Tottenham seek to break that duck.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Chelsea are without Emiliano Martinez (jaw), Malo Gusto (illness), Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle), Pep Chavarria and Emmanuel Emegha (both unspecified).

Meanwhile, Spurs are missing Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall (all knee) and Savio (muscle).

Destiny Udogie (knee), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Omar Marmoush, Tosin Adarabioyo (both calf) and Andrew Robertson (unspecified) are all also doubts.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off time

Both sides meet at Stamford Bridge for a 17:30 kick-off, UK time.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Penders, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Hato, Caicedo, Henderson, Neto, Palmer, Rogers, Joao Pedro.

Tottenham: Kinsky, Robertson, Van de Ven, Senesi, Van Hecke, Tonali, Maddison, Gray, Marmoush, Solanke, Kudus.

Form

Chelsea: LWDLW

Tottenham: LDDLD

Key stats

Chelsea have scored seven goals across their last two league games, including a clean-sheet victory away at Everton.

Spurs have managed just six league goals, compared with Chelsea's 17 and have won only one of their last 15 league meetings with Chelsea, drawing twice and losing 12.