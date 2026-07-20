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Chelsea pivot to new left-back targets with Pep Chavarria deal looking unlikely

Chelsea pivot to new left-back targets with Pep Chavarria deal looking unlikely
Chelsea pivot to new left-back targets with Pep Chavarria deal looking unlikelyREUTERS

Chelsea are reportedly looking at new left-back targets, including former academy star Lewis Hall, with a deal to sign Pep Chavarria looking increasingly unlikely.

Xabi Alonso’s side are looking for a new left-back following the sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid for a reported £52 million fee.

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Rayo Vallecano’s Chavarria, 28, had been their top target, requested by Alonso, had been their priority target for the position.

Chelsea had received encouragement that a deal could be done for £21 million, but the Spanish side are now insisting that he would only be sold should his £42 million release clause be activated.

According to journalist Si Phillips, Chelsea are now looking at alternatives, including now Newcastle star Hall and Sporting’s Maxi Araujo.

It’s understood that Hall had previously told Chelsea that he has no interest in returning to the club this summer, but that hasn’t deterred them.

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Pep ChavarriaXabi AlonsoLewis HallChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers