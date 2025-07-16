Chelsea launch bid for Ajax defender Hato

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea have made a move for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

The youngster has been a long-term target for Arsenal.

However, talkSPORT says Chelsea are in contact with Ajax for Hato this week.

Chelsea have made a verbal offer of £40m for Hato, but Ajax are insisting he won't leave this summer for less than £60m.

For his part, Hato is under contract at Ajax to 2028 and has stated he feels "at home" in Amsterdam at this stage in his career.

At Chelsea, they see Hato as potential cover for senior left-back Marc Cucurella.

