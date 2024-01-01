Brighton boss Hurzeler encouraged by Ferguson in Cup win

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has praised ace marksman Evan Ferguson.

The Irish youngster was back in the team against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Asked about the forward's return to the starting line-up after the 3-1 success, Hurzeler stated: "I think we saw in some situations how good he can be. He had some shots in the first half, he worked hard against the ball.

“He can't be on the level already that he wants to and like he was before in the Premier League in the prime of his individual performance.

“We will try to get him there, he needs to train at 100 per cent and he needs to use every training sessions to get as fit as possible and then I'm sure that he will help us.”