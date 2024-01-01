Bournemouth boss Iraola on victory over Girona: We can't kid ourselves

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola played down their 3-2 preseason friendly win against Girona.

Justin Kluivert, Luis Sinisterra and Daniel Jebbison struck the goals for the Cherries.

Iraola said: “I think we should have scored more today.

“Girona didn’t put most of their starters they had. They changed because they also played a game yesterday, so they were a mix of starters and players that are probably going to play less.

“I think we were better than them. But we should have finished with a much better result.

“We should have scored more. Definitely we shouldn’t concede two goals today.

“But it is not a good reference, because we cannot fool ourselves and say we beat Girona. No, it wasn’t the best Girona possible.

"I think we did very good things. But we cannot use this as a reference that we arrive well.

“I would have preferred if they put their preferred starting XI, like against Rayo (Vallecano) for example.

“Rayo went very strong and it was a more level game. Today you win 3-2 and it looks like a level game, but I think we were better.

“It is always difficult, because they play very well. They are good in possession and it is difficult to regain.

“But I think it is not the best reference probably for us. We cannot think we were better than Girona.

“We don’t know, because they have tried to mix the teams for two games. I think we had more energy today.”