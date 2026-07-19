Beto welcomes Barry battle after Everton’s Dundee victory

Beto has welcomed the competition with Thierno Barry for Everton’s number nine role after both forwards scored in the Toffees’ 4-0 pre-season victory over Dundee.

Following a demanding training camp in Scotland, David Moyes’ side began their summer schedule with an impressive win at Dens Park.

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Beto believes finding the net alongside Barry was important for building confidence ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The striker also praised Everton’s travelling supporters for their strong backing during the friendly fixture.

“It’s always good to keep the competitive standards. I want to score, Thierno wants to score. Everyone wants to get their numbers, their stats, to build confidence. For us, it’s really good," Beto told Everton media.

“We need tough weeks like this to get us going, to get rhythm and get us in shape. It was a good end of the week and we’re happy. It’s been a good environment.

“The lads are happy. We are all doing our jobs the right way. The gaffer is always pushing us, it’s been a really good week for us, the team is in good spirits.”