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Arsenal new boy Konsa 'buzzing' to get three points against Chelsea on home debut

Arsenal new boy Konsa 'buzzing' to get three points against Chelsea on home debut
Arsenal new boy Konsa 'buzzing' to get three points against Chelsea on home debutMichael Zemanek / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Arsenal summer signing Ezri Konsa was clearly delighted with his side's 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday (September 6).

The 28-year-old joined the reigning Premier League champions from Aston Villa this summer for a reported £55 million.

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Konsa played his first full 90 minutes for Arsenal in his home debut against Chelsea, helping them to a potentially crucial 2-1 win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Konsa opened up on life at Arsenal and just how ‘buzzing’ he was to get the three points in front of the home fans.

"I felt at home since the first moment I joined, the boys have been top, the staff have been top. Buzzing to make my debut at home and three points is the most important," he said.

On going behind: "It's part of football, it's all about how you react. Over here I know we are big on clean sheets but we reacted fantastically."

On the tackle on former team-mate Morgan Rogers: "It got the crowd going. If you get it wrong it is bad but if you get it right it's always a good feeling. On another day I think we score three or four."

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Premier LeagueEzri KonsaArsenalChelsea

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