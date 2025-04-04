Ange Postecoglu 'falling out of love with football' after VAR controversy

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu was left deflated after his side had an equaliser ruled out in their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Thursday.

The 59-year-old cupped his ears in the direction of his own fans when Pape Sarr appeared to score a crucial equaliser in the defeat to Chelsea.

VAR intervened, however, and the goal was ruled out after Sarr appeared to four Moises Caicedo in the buildup.

Defeat to Chelsea sees Spurs remain in 14th with just 34 points from their 30 Premier League games, and they could be set for their worst ever points finish.

Speaking about the incident to the press after the game, Postecoglu seemed like a man who could finally see the writing on the wall.

He said: "I don't get it. As human beings, we are kind of just so accepting of everything these days. I don't get it. I don't know. I just thought we had a bit more about us as a race in terms of fighting against things that derail the core of what we believe in.

"It's like these things," he added, "We accept them in our lives and now we are trying to reel them all back because we know the damage they do. The horse has bolted - it's the same with VAR and football, but we just let it roll on."

When asked if VAR had got him falling out of love with football, he replied: "No doubt, it's not the game I loved. Maybe I was influenced by England and particularly the old First Division.

“What I loved about it as opposed to other leagues was just the frenetic pace of it. I am falling out of love with the game because I love celebrating goals. I paid a high price for it (against Chelsea). I'm paying a massive price for it, but I'll make sure I won't do it again."