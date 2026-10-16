Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has said that Alex Scott's injury isn't as bad as initially feared.

Scott, 23, picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the end of September.

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The midfielder was initially expected to miss the next eight weeks, a major blow to Bournemouth, who are still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

However, following assessments by the club’s medical team, that timescale has been reduced and Rose is hopeful of having him available again sooner rather than later.

“We did an MRI and the pictures looked really well,” said Rose. “His progression, his healing, is in a good way. Better than we expected.

“It means not that he is ready for Sunderland or next week but we can progress his rehab training, we can bring him back on the pitch to see how he responds.

“We are not talking about six to eight weeks anymore. We are quite confident that we get him back maybe a little bit earlier.”