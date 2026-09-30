Alan Shearer says Sergio Aguero's iconic Premier League winning goal is now "tainted"

Premier League icon Alan Shearer has spoken on the Manchester City situation and Sergio Aguero's legendary goal.

Agüero scored one of the most famous goals in Premier League history, securing Manchester City's first league title since 1968 in the final seconds of the season back in 2012.

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City were trailing 2-1 and needed a winner to secure the title before Mario Balotelli found the Argentina star who sealed one of the most memorable goals in modern football.

However, after City's charges put to them this month, the context of the goal has now changed. The charges run from 2009 to 2018, meaning the goal sits in the middle of a corrupted period.

Is Ageuro's goal tainted?

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer has stated that the moment now feels different as Martin Tyler's iconic "Aguerooooo!" call is seen from a new angle.

"I hope that it doesn't go on forever because it's such a bad look. At the minute, City sit top of the Premier League, the Premier League that they've been charged with 115 charges and this statement was pretty damning in what they've been found guilty of or charged of.

"Man City deserves whatever punishment they get. We'll have to wait to see what they do get, and whatever they get, they have no one else to blame but themselves. You have to also think and look at the other clubs, whether that be Liverpool or whether that be Man United or whether that be Arsenal who have lost out on titles, other clubs who have lost out on Champions League places and other clubs who have been relegated.

"The greatest moment in terms of an iconic moment for the Premier League was that Aguero moment. Now, all these are tainted. I mean, that for me is that moment when you hear Martin Tyler and Aguero score that goal, that for me is the iconic moment of the Premier League. That clearly wouldn't have happened if they weren't able to bring all those top players there, you know? So, I don't know, it's just a huge, huge mess."

He later said: "It's the fans that you have to feel sorry for because it's got nothing to do with them. I know the players who went in there and the managers who've been in there and tried and tried and did their very best. But some of those, if not a lot of those players wouldn't have been at City if they hadn't broken the rules."

City's 2011/12 title was the first of their modern-era Premier League dominance and wasn't their last as they grabbed 3 during the corrupted period. The club deny all charges and have until October 2nd to appeal the decision.