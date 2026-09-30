Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Wright urges Premier League to punish Man City heavily

Tuchel hails England's hard work after unglamorous Czech victory

Ex-Man City chairman Bernstein calls for club's relegation

What Porto's Alberto Costa could offer Arsenal or Man Utd ahead of January window

Most read on Flashscore News

Nigeria's AFCON hopes take setback as Guinea-Bissau inflict historic defeat

'I've lost my peace': Cape Verde's heroic World Cup goalkeeper regrets new-found fame

As Bafana Bafana lose key man to injury, who should replace him against Eritrea?

Talks between Ronaldo and Jesus reportedly ease tension in Portugal camp

Former Man Utd & England defender Smalling reportedly to join Porto on free transfer

Chris Smalling spent two seasons at Al Fayha
Chris Smalling spent two seasons at Al FayhaAl Fayha SC

Chris Smalling will join Porto on a free transfer after leaving Saudi Arabia's Al Fayha last season.

Smalling, who has won 31 caps for England, spent two seasons with Al Fayha and is now set to join Porto without a fee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Maisfutebol, the 36-year-old is already in Porto, where he will undergo medical and fitness tests before formally signing a contract.

Flashscore understands that the deal will run until the end of the season, with an option for a further year. It is expected to be signed later on Wednesday. 

Chris Smalling's recent seasons
Chris Smalling's recent seasonsFlashscore

Developed at Millwall and Maidstone United, Smalling stepped up to Fulham in 2008/09 before moving to Manchester United, where he spent the period between 2010 and 2019.

Before joining Al Fayha, the centre-back also represented Roma from 2019 to 2024.

Smalling joins Porto to provide greater competition for Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior, following the arrival of experienced Brazilian defender Thiago Silva last season.

Alongside the Polish duo, Francesco Farioli also has Nehuen Perez, who returned from a lengthy lay-off but suffered another injury, and Dominik Prpic, a Croatian centre-back who has been featuring for the second team, as options in central defence.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Liga PortugalChris SmallingFC PortoAl FayhaFootball transfers

Related Articles

What Porto's Alberto Costa could offer Arsenal or Man Utd ahead of January window

EXCLUSIVE: Joel Robles on FA Cup win, Simeone, Real Betis success & Roberto Martinez

Riemer axes Porto star from Danish lineup against Wales ahead of Sunday's clash