Benfica have confirmed the signing of Jhon Duran from Al Nassr on an initial loan with a conditional option to buy.

The 22-year-old has had one of the most interested careers in recent times, rising to prominence in MLS, heading to the Premier League with Aston Villa, before joining Al Nassr.

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Duran’s time in Saudi Arabia hasn’t gone as planned, however, being shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce for the first half of 2025-26 and then to Zenit St Petersburg for the second.

Benfica have now confirmed the signing of Duran from the Saudi Arabian side on an initial loan that will turn permanent should certain conditions be met for a reported fee of around €30 million.

The Colombian forward expressed his happiness at joining the team, stating in his first comments on the club's official channel: "I came to the biggest club in Portugal.”