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Real Madrid reject Franco Mastantuono's River Plate return request

Real Madrid reject Franco Mastantuono's River Plate return request
Real Madrid reject Franco Mastantuono's River Plate return requestFederico Titone / SOPA Images / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Real Madrid have reportedly denied Franco Mastantuono's request to return to River Plate on loan.

The 18-year-old only joined Real Madrid from boyhood club River Plate last summer for a reported €63 million, including add-ons.

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Mastantuono struggled to adapt to life in the Spanish capital, however, starting just 11 of his 23 LaLiga games, scoring once.

It’s since been widely reported that the youngster is looking to return on loan to River Plate, but that request has been denied according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Instead, Real Madrid are looking to loan the winger out to a European side, believing that to be better for his development.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham have been linked with Fiorentina also reported to have an interest.

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LaLigaFranco MastantuonoReal MadridRiver PlateFootball transfers