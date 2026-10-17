Real Madrid lineup v Sevilla: Confirmed team news as Mourinho confirms Militao return

Real Madrid are back in LaLiga action at home to Sevilla on October 18th.

Jose Mourinho's team have work to do in the weeks ahead with defending champions Barcelona winning all eight top-flight games so far in 2026/27.

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Los Blancos survived a midweek scare in the UEFA Champions League to battle back for a 4-3 win away at Mourinho's old team AS Roma.

Real Madrid v Sevilla team news

Mourinho has confirmed Eder Militao will b included in the matchday squad for the first time this season as he builds back to match fitness after another serious knee injury.

Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio remain as long-term absentees with Jude Bellingham in line to start after signing a contract extension earlier this week.

Real Madrid predicted lineup v Sevilla

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Cucurella; Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid v Sevilla kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Bernabeu is set at 9pm local time in Madrid and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Los Blancos won home and away against Sevilla and the visitors have not won at the Bernabeu since 2008.