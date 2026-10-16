Jude Bellingham has reportedly reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a new contract at the club.

Still only 23, Bellingham has been a remarkable success at Real Madrid, with 49 goals and 34 assists in his 150 games for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Spanish outlet AS, Bellingham and Madrid have finalized an agreement to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2031.

The midfielder initially joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 on a deal running through to 2029.

It’s understood that Bellingham will be handed a much improved salary, reflecting his importance on the pitch for the side.