Mbappe speaks honestly about his Ballon d'Or hopes: This might be a good year, but...

Kylian Mbappe is one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or despite a trophyless campaign.

Last season Mbappe was a goalscoring machine for club and country in what was another incredible campaign for the Real Madrid and France star.

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He scored 59 goals for Madrid during the 2025 calendar year, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record from 2013. Mbappé did it in 58 matches.

For France he overtook Olivier Giroud to become France’s all-time leading goalscorer and grabbed the Golden Boot at the World Cup after he bagged 10 goals, becoming the first player to win it twice.

However, despite his goalscoring efforts, Mbappe finished the season trophyless. In Ballon d’Or terms this essentially means he has zero chance of winning as players who lift the award have at least won a league title or more.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday night, Mbappe revealed that he still has faith that can claim the award.

“I made history this summer in the most prestigious competition, but there’s still a long way to go”.

“This might be a good year for the Ballon d’Or, but the journalists vote, and they will decide. I only focus on doing my best”.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique stated earlier this month that the award must go to one of his players, especially after his side won Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

"I don’t care who wins the Ballon d’Or. But, in my opinion, it has to be a PSG player," Enrique said in a press conference.

"We have players who have won the Champions League. We have Fabian Ruiz, who won the World Cup… Ousmane Dembele, who won the Ballon d’Or last season.

"That’s my opinion. But I’m not interested in individual awards, the most important thing is the collective."