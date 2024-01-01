Mbappe on Olympics: I won't go against Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Kylian Mbappe admits Real Madrid have blocked him from playing in the Paris Olympics.

Mbappe is leaving PSG for Real after the Euros.

At France's Euros camp, the striker was asked about playing for the home nation in the Olympics later this summer.

 "I have spoken to the coach and he told me that I can play in several positions this time and that it is not a problem," he began.

"It does not matter where I play because I am ready to play and adapt. For the Games, my club's position is very clear and I understand that I will not be there. I understand my club's position as I am a newcomer.

"I hope we win the Games."

